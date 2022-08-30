Monday Prep Sports Roundup

XENIA — The Troy volleyball team improved to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the MVL with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-14 win over Xenia Monday night.

The Trojans will play Vandalia-Butler Thursday.

Brynn Siler had nine kills for Troy and Hannah Duff added seven kills.

Kasey Sager had five kills and six aces and Ellie Fogarty had 29 assists and six aces.

Brooklyn Jackson led the defense with nine digs and Maddy Williams had five digs.

Tippecanoe 3,

Piqua 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team defeated Piqua 25-5, 25-18, 25-20 Monday in MVL action.

“Our ball control and serving was outstanding in set one,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “In sets two and three, despite still getting good swings and solid blocking, our control of easy plays caught us off guard, allowing them to get into both sets.

“Still our energy was high and out team did its best under such out of ordinary plays. I have got to give credit to Piqua for making a big run in set three and never giving up.”

Olivia Gustavson had 19 kills and three blocks for Tipp.

Alex Voisard added 15 kills and Alexa Mader and Nicole Strong had two blocks each.

Hannah Wildermuth dished out 30 assists and Savannah Clawson had four aces.

Covington 3,

Anna 1

ANNA — The Covington volleyball team picked up a 25-11, 25-18, 19-25, 25-19 win over Anna Monday night.

“We pulled off an exciting win and learned how to channel energy and focus during tough plays,” Covington coach Ellie Cain said.

Taylor Kirker had 37 assists and nine digs and Nigella Reck had 19 kills, three aces and 13 digs.

Lauren York had 17 digs and Ella Remley had six kills.

Carlie Besecker had 10 kills, three aces and 14 digs; Kearsten Wiggins had 17 digs and Reaghan Lemp added eight digs.