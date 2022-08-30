Structure fire causes heavy damage in Shawnee

PIQUA — A Monday evening structure fire caused extensive damage to a home in Shawnee.

Piqua fire units, along with Covington Fire Department, were dispatched to a home on Cleveland Ave. at the intersection of 2nd Street, shortly after 9 p.m. on the report of smoke coming from a home.

Fire units learned that the home was currently unoccupied and began an interior attack on their arrival. Fire officers initiated a total recall and a tower truck was requested from Troy Fire Department.

As firefighters began to attack the fire inside the home, they were hampered by what was described as “a hoarder home.” The large amount of “stuff” inside the home not only hindered firefighters ability to navigate but also made extinguishing the flames far more difficult.

Powerful streams of water from a Piqua engine deck gun and the Troy aerial ladder, in addition to multiple hand-held lines, poured thousands of gallons into the structure.

Firefighters were still on the scene hours later, attempting to extinguish the blaze.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

No injuries were reported.