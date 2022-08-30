Troy boys golfers sweep tri-match with Sidney, Northmont

TROY — The Troy golf team reached the halfway points of the 2022 golf regular season Monday at Troy Country Club.

And, like it has been for most of the season, Troy coach Mark Evilsizor liked what he saw in a tri-match with Northmont and Sidney.

Troy won with a 159 score, Sidney was second with 173 and Northmont was third with 177.

The Trojans, 5-2 overall and 4-1 in the MVL, were coming off a loss to Northmont Thursday at Meadowbrook Golf Course.

“We play much better than that match Thursday,” Evilsizor said. “That”s what I wanted to see and we picked up an MVL win over Sidney.”

On the par-34 front nine, freshman Mitchell Sargent rebounded with a 37 to take medalist honors.

“That is a confidence builder for Mitchell (Sargent),” Evilsizor said. “That is a good round.”

Bryce Massingill followed with a 38 and John Kneisley and Luke Huber had 42s.

Brayden Schwartz added a 43 and Zane Hueslman had a 45.

“Bryce (Massingill) had two birdies in the round,” Evilsizor said. “He finished with four straight pars. It was kind of a hot and cold round for Bryce, but that is a good score. John (Kneisley) continues to be solid for us. Luke (Huber), Brayden (Schwartz) and Zane (Huelsman) can go low at any time.”

Troy now goes to Xenia Thursday, before playing Tippecanoe Tuesday at Cassel Hills.

“I am sure they (Tippecanoe) have that circled on the calendar,” Evilsizor said. “We are looking forward to that one. Back at Cassel Hills (where Troy played Butler).”

And Evilsizor likes what he has seen from his team this season.

“This was match 10 and match 21 is the MVL meet,” he said. “We have played really well. We have had some good results in tournaments. I have no complaints about the Butler match (a loss). That was just a great match where both teams played well. Other than that match last Thursday (with Northmont), I don’t have any complaints.”

And there was certainly nothing to complain about Monday.

You can reach Sports Editor Rob Kiser at [email protected]