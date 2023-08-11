TROY — The Miami County Retired Teachers Association (MCRTA) will hold its next meeting on Aug. 21, at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy, at 6 p.m.

The August program will be presented by Leib and Barbara Lurie. They will be sharing information about the Kids Read Now program. As school will be starting soon, the members look forward to hearing what they have to say.

Miami County Retired Teachers Association keeps retired teachers informed about the important issues at the state and local levels, regarding our pensions and health care as well as providing community service opportunities and fellowship.

If interested in attending the Aug. 21 meeting, please call Connie Keim 937-418-6710 by Aug. 15 with your reservation.

Miami County Retired Teachers have traditionally donated school supplies to the Franklin House now renamed the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County. If you wish to donate you can bring the supplies to the August Meeting.

For additional information about MCRTA and how to become a member contact, David Pinkerton at 937-335-4501

Future MCRTA meetings:

• Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, 6 p.m., First Place Christian Center, Kids Read Now;

• Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, 11:45 a.m., Troy Church of the Nazarene, Memorial Program;

• Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, 11:45 a.m., Troy Church of the Nazarene, Christmas Program.