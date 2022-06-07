Miami County Retired Teachers Association to hold Scholarship Awards meeting

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Retired Teachers Association will hold a Scholarship Awards meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 20, at the First Place Christian Center, located at 16 W. Franklin St. in Troy.

The winners of the MCRTA Book/Media Scholarships are:

• Chloe Flatter, Tippecanoe High School. She was a member of Octagon, a Scholar Athlete and a reading mentor for Project More. She plans to attend Bowling Green State University.

• Trey Kreiter, Miami East High School. He was a member of the National Honor Society, Varsity Soccer and a member of the Homecoming Court. He plans to attend the University of Cincinnati.

Miami County Retired Teachers Association keeps retired teachers informed about important issues at the state and local levels, provides community service opportunities and fellowship. For additional information about MCRTA, contact David Pinkerton at 937-335-4501.

Please call Connie Keim 937-418-6710 with meal reservations by June 15.