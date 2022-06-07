LETTER: Thank you for support of the parish festival

To the Editor:

St. Mary Parish would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the community of Piqua for their wonderful support of our recent parish festival.

Many helping hands made the festival successful. We also appreciate the generous donations of the many local businesses and individuals for the grand raffle prizes.

The festival was a great week-end for all because of the involvement of community members and parish families. We thank each and every one of you.

— Nick and Michelle Cox

Festival Chairpersons

Piqua