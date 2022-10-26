Miami County Sheriff alerts public of scam

TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak is informing the public about a recent scam alert regarding deceptive calls that falsely claim residents must pay a bond.

Deputies have been advised in recent days an unknown caller is contacting county residents advising they have failed to report for jury duty and are subject to arrest unless they pay a “bond,” according to Duckak’s press release.

This is a common scam that has been occurring the past several years in various forms. Simply hang-up on the caller, and if calls persist, call local law enforcement.

Law enforcement agencies — and all government agencies for that matter — do not solicit money over the phone.