Tipp City Police seek help about suspect

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Police are looking to the community to help identify a man suspected of an attempted theft at the Cleaning Corner, 10 N. Hyatt St. on Saturday, Oct. 22, around 1 p.m.

According to Tipp City Police’s Facebook page, the suspect was seen wearing a grey-colored hoodie and a green-colored t-shirt with tattoo “sleeves” on both his arms. The man was also seen leaving the area in a white pickup truck.

If anyone knows this man or has any information they believe might be helpful to the police, please call Detective Tony Smith at 937-667-3112.