Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-4:49 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies responded to a report of a crash with injury near the intersection of East U.S. Route 36 and Sodom-Ballou Road in Brown Township. The driver of one vehicle was charged with DUI.

-4:08 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 10000 block of state Route 718 in Newton Township.

-2:46 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Hobart Center for County Government on West Water Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.