New opportunities for veterans at MVVM

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) has new opportunities for local veterans to participate in.

MVVM is now offering talk therapy. Those who sign up are invited for regular talk therapy sessions at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 2245 S County 25A, Troy. Per government regulations, veterans must have served in combat, must bring their DD214 identifications and must complete simple forms. Personnel will be available to enroll veterans on April 5, following the 9 a.m. monthly meeting at the museum. There is no charge for joining the talk therapy.

Since some veterans are uncomfortable in taking flights to Washington to tour the monuments, veterans from the Miami Valley who have served any time before 1975, including reserves and National Guard, are eligible to take an all-expenses- paid bus trip to the nation’s capitol Sept, 22 through 24, 2023, departing from the Logan County Fairgrounds, Bellefontaine. Wheelchairs will be available throughout the tour. Contact Scott Stewart, President of Logan County Veterans to D.C., at 937-407-6766 for additional information.

Beginning Tuesday, May 23, at noon in the Hall of Heroes at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 2245 S. County Road 25A, in Troy, Dr. Vivian Blevins will work with veterans to help them write the stories of their military experiences. Participants should bring paper/notebook and pen or a computer or a tape recorder or a helper to write for them so that they can begin the process. The memoirs can be very short — a few pages — or longer, according to the veteran’s preference. Veterans should gather photographs, letters, notes, citations and telegrams to include in their memoirs. The class will start with veterans putting together an outline from pre-military to post-military. There is no charge for the memoir workshop. Email the instructor with questions [email protected]