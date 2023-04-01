Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-3:25 a.m. drug paraphernalia. Deputies responded to a report of a crash in the 10000 block of Piqua-Lockington Road in Washington Township. Drug paraphernalia was located during the investigation. A male subject was taken into custody on a warrant for theft; another male subject was cited and released.

-1:28 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the North Interstate 75 off ramp at exit 78 in Piqua. The driver was charged with DUI.

-12:34 a.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on south I-75 in Concord Township. The driver was cited for having no operator’s license, expired registration and possession of marijuana.

THURSDAY

-6:13 p.m.: obstructing official business. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 5000 block of Buckneck Road in Newberry Township. A male subject was charged with obstructing official business.

-4:21 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report trespassing in the 100 block of South Main

street in Laura.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.