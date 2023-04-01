Tipp City Police reports

Police log
WEDNESDAY
-10:03 a.m.: menacing. Police responded to a report from LT Ball Intermediate School on an issue between students.
TUESDAY
-11:04 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a possible verbal threat made by one student to another student at Tippecanoe Middle School.
-9:28 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit skip crash in the area of West Main Street. A white semi truck struck the railroad arm and continued eastbound on West Main Street.
MONDAY
-12:57 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a theft not in progress in the 3000 block of South County Road 25A.
Compiled by Amantha Garpiel