Tipp City Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:03 a.m.: menacing. Police responded to a report from LT Ball Intermediate School on an issue between students.

TUESDAY

-11:04 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a possible verbal threat made by one student to another student at Tippecanoe Middle School.

-9:28 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit skip crash in the area of West Main Street. A white semi truck struck the railroad arm and continued eastbound on West Main Street.

MONDAY

-12:57 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a theft not in progress in the 3000 block of South County Road 25A.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel