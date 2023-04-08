Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:55 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies conducted a welfare check in the 5000 block of Casstown-Clark road in Lost Creek Township. Once on the scene, it was determined that a vehicle had struck a utility pole. The driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

THURSDAY

-9:27 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 3000 block of Honeysuckle Drive in Monroe Township.

-7:32 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 2000 block of LeFevre Road in Staunton Township.

-7:13 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing at the Troy Elevator on North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

-4:32 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of Church Street in

Bradford.

-3:08 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of North Main Street in Laura.

-11:11 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 400 block of South Shiloh Road in Newton Township. The reporting party’s identity was used to file through the IRS.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.