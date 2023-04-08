Lutz is the right person to be next mayor of Troy

To the editor:

I started going to the council meetings after I retired. After several years Bill Lutz became a council member and is the only one of the council members who took the time to send me a letter thanking me for my input! In my mind this told me Bill was a down to Earth person.

When COVID hit and Oda was against wearing masks I haven’t been as regular as I was attending the meetings. Bill was against some of Oda’s ideas, this again took courage. I believe Bill Lutz is the right person to be our next Mayor of Troy! Hope this little bit of insight will help others to vote for Bill Lutz, but no matter how you vote do not lose your vote by not voting!

Les Conard

Troy