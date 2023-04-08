Fashion for Fospice, Laber of Love fundraiser

TIPP CITY – Three downtown Tipp City businesses are teaming up to host a size-inclusive women’s fashion show on April 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. The event, Fashion for Fospice, is sponsored by Chaffee’s Brewhouse, Serendipity Paper Co. and unboxed boutique. All proceeds will benefit Laber of Love Pet Rescue, a unique fospice (foster hospice) program based in Troy.

Tickets for this event are $25 and they are available at unboxedboutique.com. Guests will be treated to an upbeat fashion show featuring women’s clothing styles for sizes small through 6X, with styles presented by both unboxed boutique and Serendipidity Paper Co. Tickets include savory snacks, as well as a delicious dessert. Guests are welcome to have their photos taken to commemorate the event as well. A cash bar is available for those who wish to partake.

Laber of Love Pet Rescue works with skilled and loving volunteers to foster special needs pets living in local animal shelters. Formed in August 2019 by longtime animal advocates Joe and Nicole Laber, the organization focuses on helping dogs and cats that no one else wants due to the need for specialized medical care or because of serious behavioral issues. Fospice pets are living longer lives, and they are spending their days in warm, caring environments.

Joe credits a one-eyed Shih-Tzu named Chewy for inspiring the couple to start Laber of Love. While Chewy passed in 2019 at the age of 16, his legacy lives on through the countless dogs and cats fostered by the couple and the organization’s volunteers.

In addition to the three primary organizers, additional support for this fun fashion show will be provided by Baker Benji’s Cakes and Desserts, Sharon Elaine Photography and Tippapalooza. Thanks to their generosity, 100% of ticket fees will directly support Laber of Love’s mission.

To learn more about Laber of Love or to donate, visit www.laberoflovepetrescue.com. More information about Chaffee’s Brewhouse, including hours and a sampling of available beverages, are available at www.chaffeesbrewhouse.com. View an array of gift items and more from Serendipity Paper Co at www.facebook.com/Serendipitypapercotippcity. Shop unboxed boutique’s size-inclusive styles, including Judy Blue denim, and snarky gifts at www.unboxedboutique.com.