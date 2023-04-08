Friday Diamond Roundup

XENIA — The Troy baseball team returned to Ohio in impressive fashion with a 16-4 win at Xenia Friday.

The Trojans improved to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the MVL.

Caleb Akins was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Eli Donnan was 2-for-4.

Haden Frey was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Owen Harlamert had two RBIs.

Matthew Hempker was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, Connor Hutchinson was 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Ryder Kirtley was 3-for-4 with two triples and two RBIs and Eli Smith was 2-for-2.

Trayce Mercer pitched a five-hitter, striking out five.

Bethel 10,

Milton-Union 0

WEST MILTON — In a battle of TRC unbeatens, Bethel took over first place in the conference.

Luke Gray had two RBIs for the Bees, Colby Keiser was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Noah McCann was 2-for-3.

Andrew Mohler had a double, Elijah Schroeder was 2-for-2 with a double and Gabe Veldman was 2-for-3.

Elijah Schroeder, Christian Barker, Evan Goodman and Zach Goodman combined on a two-hitter, striking out 11 and walking eight.

For Milton-Union, Peyton Nichols and Jacob Grube combined on a 14-hitter, striking out six and walking six.

Riverside 8,

Miami East 2

DEGRAFF — The Miami East baseball team lost in TRC action Friday.

SOFTBALL

Tippecanoe 8,

Xenia 3

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team remained unbeaten in MVL play.

Emma Davis was 2-for-4, Kyla Fry was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Emily Aselage had a double.

Ella Henn hurled an eight-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.