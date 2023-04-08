Sports Collectibles Show to be held at Miami Valley Centre Mall

PIQUA — The Miami Valley Centre Mall, located at 987 E. Ash St., Piqua, is hosting a Sports Collectibles Show, sponsored by SC Collectibles, on April 29 and 30.

The show will be held at the Miami Valley Centre Mall and feature almost 50 tables with dealers showcasing sports cards, collectibles, memorabilia, comic books and other sports themed items for the NFL, MLB, Ohio State and more.

The show is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

For any questions regarding the show or to reserve a table, call 937-773-0950.