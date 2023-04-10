Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-11:24 p.m. trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing at Sunoco on Gibson Drive in Bethel Township. The suspect fled in a vehicle. A pursuit was initiated and terminated in Huber Heights; the suspect then bailed on the vehicle and fled on foot.

-10:35 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of Valleyview Drive.

-10:01 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 6500 block of state Route 40 in Brandt.

-8:35 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 6000 block of Tipp-Cowlesville Road in Monroe Township.

-2:54 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 4100 block of Piqua-Troy Road in Staunton Township.

SATURDAY

-12:53 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 3000 block of West Monroe-Concord Road in Concord Township. A barn on the property was broken into and two lawn mowers, a snow plow blade and rear tiller were reported stolen.

-12:28 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Dollar General on South Main Street in Pleasant Hill.

-9:24 a.m: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud at Big Mike’s BP on South state Route 201 in Bethel Township. A male subject attempted to purchase a bottle of vodka using counterfeit $1 bills.

FRIDAY

-12:55 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage in the 3000 block of Dogwood Drive in Monroe Township.

-9:25 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 2000 block of LeFevre Road in Staunton Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.