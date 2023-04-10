Troy Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-10:11 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Westhaven Drive. A male subject and a female subject were both transported to Upper Valley Medical Center. David J. Busse, 37, of Troy, and Elizabeth A. Miller, 26, of Troy, were charged with disorderly conduct.

-7:19 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

-5:08 p.m.: drug possession. Officers conducted a traffic stop at Speedway on West Main Street. The stolen vehicle was returned to registered owner; the driver was charged with possession of drugs.

-3:38 p.m.: driving under suspension. Barbara A. Townshend, 19, of Trotwood, was charged with driving under suspension.

-1:00 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Dollar General on North Market Street.

-4:41 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 1000 block of McKaig Avenue.

SATURDAY

-7:29 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Speedway on North Market Street.

-12:52 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Leaf and Vine on West Main Street.

-12:31 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Shell on South Dorset Road.

-4:23 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1200 block of Todd Lane.

-4:15 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1100 block of York Lane.

-1:19 a.m.: driving under suspension. Rebekah A. Webster, 30, of Troy, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

FRIDAY

-10:39 p.m.: driving under suspension. Victoria J. Jacobs, 40, of Troy, was charged with driving under an OVI suspension.

-8:07 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Westhaven Drive. Travis E. Nelson, 31, of Troy, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

-3:16 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1300 block of Golden Eagle Drive.

-2:31 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-10:39 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.