Monday Tipp City duplex fire ruled unintentional

TIPP CITY — A resident of an apartment within a duplex in Tipp City has been displaced after a fire Monday morning; the resident of the other apartment in the duplex is able to remain.

Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services (TCFES) responded to 717 Cheyenne Place, on a report of a duplex apartment with smoke emitting from the roof on Monday, April 10, at 8:13 a.m.

The apartments are owned by Jerry L. Johnson, of Dayton, but it was initially unknown about the status of the residents’ locations. According to a press release from Tipp City Fire Chief Cameron Haller, crews learned the resident at 717 Cheyenne was at work and the resident of 715 Cheyenne was in bed sleeping. Fire crews made entry into 715 Cheyenne, awoke, and removed the resident. Active fire was located in 717 Cheyenne and crews had to force entry through the front door. All people were safe and accounted for, the release said.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke conditions inside the building and fire pushing out of the kitchen and into the attic with smoke visible from the attic on the outside. Chief 30 set incident command and crews performed fire attack and search simultaneously. Crews quickly confirmed that the resident was not in the home. The fire was originally dispatched as a structure fire and automatic mutual aid was supplied by Bethel, Vandalia and West Milton Fire Departments.

Mutual aid units arrived and all TCFES personnel were recalled. The fire was contained to the kitchen and slightly into the attic affecting two roof trusses. The crews extinguished the fire, performed salvage and overhaul, ventilated the building and checked for extension in the attic and on the roof decking.

“TCFES is grateful for the neighbor reporting the fire to 911, without her involvement the damage would be much more severe,” said Haller in the release. “The resident in 715 will be able to stay in her apartment. The resident in 717 is displaced due to the fire and smoke damage.”

The fire is unintentional. The probable cause of the fire is a stove-top burner was found in the on position.

Damages are estimated a $40,000 to the property and $10,000 to the contents.

“The crews did not locate working smoke detectors,” the release said. “As a reminder, please make sure you have working smoke detectors in your residence.”

No injuries were reported at the time of the fire by citizens or fire crews.

Crews were on the scene for approximately two hours.