Stay Classy Boutique Opens in new Troy location

TROY — Stay Classy Boutique has opened for business at its new location in downtown Troy.

“We just had our ribbon-cutting,” owner Rachel Brown said. “We did a soft opening; we were open for about two weeks before that.”

Featuring women’s clothing, accessories, jewelry, bags and more, the shop carries items in a wide variety of styles and sizes.

“No matter who comes through the doors, you could find something,” Brown said. “We would like to be all-inclusive. We really try to find stuff that is suitable for all ages and all styles.”

“Right now we carry small through extra-large, and then we have a selection of curvy sizes that go up to triple-X,” she said. “We’re trying to find vendors who offer their clothing in sizes from small all the way up through triple-X.”

“We’re trying to make sure that we accommodate all ages, all sizes and all different styles that people have,” she said.

Located at 9 N. Market St., the shop recently moved to Troy from its previous location in downtown West Milton. Brown purchased Stay Classy Boutique from its original owner in 2021, and remained in the original West Milton location throughout 2022.

“It was a small space,” she said. “My old space was a little under 800-square-feet, and this is over 2,000. My lease was up there, and I decided I wanted to expand.”

Brown closed the West Milton location in December of 2022, and started working on renovations at the new location in Troy.

“When we came in, we basically kind of gutted everything,” she said. “We re-did it from the floor to the walls.”

“We re-painted and decorated,” she said. “Luckily, my family helped me do a lot of that.”

Originally from the Arcanum area, Brown said she became familiar with Troy growing up.

“I’m very familiar with the area,” she said. “I went to Franklin-Monroe, just outside of Arcanum. I was a gymnast for 10 years, and the gym that I went to was here, so we spent a lot of time in Troy.”

Stay Classy Boutique is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The shop is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

More information can be found online, through the store’s Facebook page and Instagram or at www.stayclassyboutique.com.

“We’re in-store and online,” Brown said. “We have a website where you can order online, you can order for in-store pick-up or shipping.”

“We want to get the community in the doors,” she said, “but we’re also available for people out-of-town or out-of-state. We can pretty much ship anywhere.”

The shop also has several upcoming special events planned, including participating in all of Troy Main Street’s First Friday events downtown.

“We’re working on a couple events of our own,” Brown said. “The next one we have coming up will be on May 20, we have a lady coming in who does permanent jewelry. We’re going to be hosting her here.”