TIPP CITY — Kona Ice of Troy is coming to Tipp City for National “Chill Out” Day on Tax Day, Tuesday, April 18.

Each year Kona Ice participates in National “Chill Out” Day to encourage the nations to take a step back and relax while enjoying Kona Ice. This is one of the small ways the company hopes to put a smile back on people’s faces. Through partnerships with schools, youth sports organizations and other neighborhood organizations, Kona Ice has given back more than $135 million to the communities it serves.

Kona Ice is bringing “Chill Out” Day to Rad Candy Company, 114 E. Main St., Tipp City, on April 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. The Kona Ice Truck will be handing out free cups of tropical shaved ice to all community members who stop by.

“The refreshing treat will ensure that there is no taxation without relaxation this tax season,” said a press release from Kona Ice.

Community members can find other participating locations at www.kona-ice.com/chilloutday.