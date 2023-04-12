Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-3:34 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies responded to a report of a crash with injury near the intersection of Milton-Potsdam Road and Davis Road in Union Township. A male subject was charged with DUI and disorderly conduct.

-3:21 a.m.: drug paraphernalia. Deputies located a male subject sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle in the 4000 block of state Route 40 in Bethel Township. The subject was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamines.

TUESDAY

-8:01 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at the Miami County Incarceration Facility on North County Road 25A.

-4:26 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 100 block of North Main Street in Laura.

-9:44 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Patty’s IGA on East Main Street in Bradford.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.