Tipp City Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-11:23 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Police received a report of an unruly juvenile toilet papering the reporting party’s house

in the 700 block of Beechwood Drive. The reporting party just wanted to advise the police. The juveniles stated they were toilet papering other houses as well.

– 10:55 p.m.: criminal damage. Police responded to a report of a group of juveniles toilet papering, egging and soaping the victim’s house and car in the unit block Bellaire Drive.

-9:09 p.m.: domestic. Police responded to the 800 block of Comanche Lane when a male subject barricaded himself in the residence after committing domestic violence. The male was eventually arrested and taken to Miami County Jail. Other offenses include child abuse or neglect and drug possession.

-11:55 a.m.: animal complaint. Police responded to the 100 block of East Walnut Street on a report of a male beating a dog. Officers obtained witness statements and issued one charge of animal cruelty.

SATURDAY

-9:20 p.m.: drug offense. Officers located drugs during a traffic stop between mile markers 65 and 66 on southbound Interstate 75. The charges are pending lab results.

-8:37 a.m.: suspicious person. Police trespassed Timothy Nuckles from Monroe Federal Bank at 985 W. Main St.

-5:24 a.m.: menacing. Police received a report of a male subject driving by the victim’s home in the 500 block of North Hyatt Street honking his horn. It is part of on-going harassment over a civil issue.

FRIDAY

-9:57 p.m.: suspicious priority. Police received a report of juveniles ding dong ditching in the 700 block of Aspen Drive. Juveniles were located and released with their parents’ permission.

-8:03 p.m.: disturbance. Police received a report of a verbal argument in the 600 block of Bellaire Drive. One party was willing to leave for the night to deescalate the situation.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel