Tuesday Softball Roundup

FAIRBORN — The Troy softball team evened the score with Fairborn Tuesday.
The Trojans won 13-7 in MVL action.
Tippecanoe 25,
West Carrollton 10
WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe softball team got a road win in MVL action Tuesday.
Piqua 12,
Xenia 3
PIQUA — The Piqua softball team got a split of the season series with Xenia.
Audrey Bean was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs and Julia Coppess was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Caylee Roe was 2-for-4 with a double and Tarika Sutter was 2-for-4.
Elizabeth Hubbard had a double.
Olivia Anthony pitched a nine-hitter, with four strikeouts and one walk.
Covington 10,
Riverside 2
COVINGTON — The Covington softball team got a home win in TRC action Tuesday.
Maddie Anderson was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Mara Newhouse was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Nigella Reck was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs and Karyanne Turner was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Erika Gostomsky and Meg Rogers combined on a five-hitter, striking out four and walking two.
Bradford 12,
Franklin Monroe 9
PITSBURG — The Bradford softball team picked up a road win in WOAC action Tuesday.