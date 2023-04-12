Tuesday Softball Roundup

FAIRBORN — The Troy softball team evened the score with Fairborn Tuesday.

The Trojans won 13-7 in MVL action.

Tippecanoe 25,

West Carrollton 10

WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe softball team got a road win in MVL action Tuesday.

Piqua 12,

Xenia 3

PIQUA — The Piqua softball team got a split of the season series with Xenia.

Audrey Bean was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs and Julia Coppess was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Caylee Roe was 2-for-4 with a double and Tarika Sutter was 2-for-4.

Elizabeth Hubbard had a double.

Olivia Anthony pitched a nine-hitter, with four strikeouts and one walk.

Covington 10,

Riverside 2

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team got a home win in TRC action Tuesday.

Maddie Anderson was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Mara Newhouse was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Nigella Reck was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs and Karyanne Turner was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Erika Gostomsky and Meg Rogers combined on a five-hitter, striking out four and walking two.

Bradford 12,

Franklin Monroe 9

PITSBURG — The Bradford softball team picked up a road win in WOAC action Tuesday.