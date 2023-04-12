Tuesday Baseball Roundup

FAIRBORN — The Troy baseball team picked up a 14-3 win over Fairborn Tuesday.

The Trojans were leading 8-3, before adding six runs in the seventh inning.

Connor Hutchinson was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

Tippecanoe 11,

West Carrollton 0

WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe baseball team picked up a MVL win on the road Tuesday.

Xenia 6,

Piqua 3

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team dropped a home game with Xenia in MVL action Tuesday.

Bethel 14,

Miami East 4

CASSTOWN — The Bethel baseball team remained unbeaten in the TRC with a five-inning win.

Cody Delaet was 2-for-3 for the Bees and Evan Goodman was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Luke Gray had a double and two RBIs and Anderson Mohler doubled.

Elijah Schroeder was 2-for-3 and Gabe Veldman was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Gray and Mohler combined on a six-hitter, striking out five and walking five.

Milton-Union 7,

Northridge 0

DAYTON — The Milton-Union baseball team got a road win in TRC action Tuesday.

Peyton Nichols pitched a five-hitter, striking out 12.

He helped himself at the plate with a double.

Wyatt Kimmel was 2-for-4 and Zach Lovin had two RBIs.

Nathan Morter Jr. had a triple and three RBIs and Ben Schommer was 2-for-3 with a double.

Franklin Monroe 7,

Bradford 5

PITSBURG — The Bradford baseball team dropped a road game in WOAC action.

Tucker Miller was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Garrett Trevino was 2-for-4 with a double.

Colton Gambill had a double.

Landon Wills and Miller combined on a nine-hitter, striking out eight and walking eight.

Newton 5,

Dixie 4

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team won thriller Tuesday in WOAC action.

The Indians scored a walk-off run in the home seventh to get the win.