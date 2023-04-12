Tuesday Baseball Roundup

FAIRBORN — The Troy baseball team picked up a 14-3 win over Fairborn Tuesday.
The Trojans were leading 8-3, before adding six runs in the seventh inning.
Connor Hutchinson was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
Tippecanoe 11,
West Carrollton 0
WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe baseball team picked up a MVL win on the road Tuesday.
Xenia 6,
Piqua 3
PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team dropped a home game with Xenia in MVL action Tuesday.
Bethel 14,
Miami East 4
CASSTOWN — The Bethel baseball team remained unbeaten in the TRC with a five-inning win.
Cody Delaet was 2-for-3 for the Bees and Evan Goodman was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Luke Gray had a double and two RBIs and Anderson Mohler doubled.
Elijah Schroeder was 2-for-3 and Gabe Veldman was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Gray and Mohler combined on a six-hitter, striking out five and walking five.
Milton-Union 7,
Northridge 0
DAYTON — The Milton-Union baseball team got a road win in TRC action Tuesday.
Peyton Nichols pitched a five-hitter, striking out 12.
He helped himself at the plate with a double.
Wyatt Kimmel was 2-for-4 and Zach Lovin had two RBIs.
Nathan Morter Jr. had a triple and three RBIs and Ben Schommer was 2-for-3 with a double.
Franklin Monroe 7,
Bradford 5
PITSBURG — The Bradford baseball team dropped a road game in WOAC action.
Tucker Miller was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Garrett Trevino was 2-for-4 with a double.
Colton Gambill had a double.
Landon Wills and Miller combined on a nine-hitter, striking out eight and walking eight.
Newton 5,
Dixie 4
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team won thriller Tuesday in WOAC action.
The Indians scored a walk-off run in the home seventh to get the win.