Tuesday Boys Tennis Roundup

The Troy boys tennis team stayed perfect on the season with a 3-2 win over Vandalia-Butler Tuesday.

The Trojans are 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the MVL.

In singles, Yasashi Masunaga lost to Juan De Dios Aguado 7-5, 6-2; Kellan Nichols defeated Charlie Stiver 6-4 6-2 and Michael Burns defeated Nolan Baker 6-1, 6-3.

In doubles, Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehead lost to Hushem Albezrah and Luke Weber 6-4, 6-4 and Adam Harris and Parj Rajput defeated John Graham and Lance White 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Tippecanoe 5,

Greenville 0

GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe boys tennis team improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the MVL.

In singles, Kessler Hackenberger defeated Mason Pierri 6-1, 6-0; Nick Von Krosigk defeated Mason Middlestetter 6-0, 6-0 and Cameron Davis won 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Season Nichols and Ryan Hartke won 6-1, 6-3 and Grant Vonderheide and Roman List won 6-0, 6-0.

Piqua 5,

West Carrollton 0

PIQUA — The Piqua boys tennis team swept a match with West Carrollton.

In singles, Joshua Partee defeated Seth Bernal 6-2, 6-2; Phillip Rossman defeated Gustavo Arellano 6-1, 6-2 and Seth Staley defeated Dominic Foust 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Seth Foster and Ayden Black defeated Ben Carpenter and Tommy Haught 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (9) and Lance Staley and Matthew Weiser defeated German Acosta Lara and Dallas Bowles 6-0, 6-1.