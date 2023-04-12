Piqua Police reports

Police log

April 9

-6:53 p.m.: driving under the influence. Chelsey Jones, 30, was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and two counts of endangering children – operating a vehicle under ifnluence of alcohol/drugs following a traffic crash.

-2:38 p.m.: obstructing. Rachael Slife, 49, of Sidney, was charged with obstructing official business after allegedly providing a false name to officers following a report of a camping trailer and subjects on the lot of Comfort Inn on East Ash Street.

-12:49 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Hayley Magill, 22, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct following a report of a disturbance at Bent Tree Apartments.

April 8

-9:05 p.m.: menacing. Brandon Olds, 20, of Sidney, was charged with aggravated menacing. Hayley Magill, 22, of Piqua, was charged with menacing. This followed a report from Clark gas station on Looney Road regarding a male subject brandishing a firearm at an employee and threatening him.

-8:16 p.m.: assist fire department. Officers responded to the McDonalds on East Ash Street for a fire on brakes on a semi trailer. The driver used their fire extinguisher until it ran out. The officer was able to get the rest of the fire out. The fire department responded and used water due to the high temperature of the brakes.

-7:33 p.m.: theft. April Adams, 44, of Sidney, was charged with theft after officers received a report of a female subject stealing items from the Walmart on East Ash Street.

-9:04 a.m.: theft. Julie Richardson, 34, of Piqua, was charged with theft after officers received a report of a female subject stealing items from the Walmart on East Ash Street.

April 7

-10:53 p.m.: theft. Tonya Morgan, 31, of Troy, was charged with theft and criminal trespassing after officers received a report of a theft from the Walmart on East Ash Street.

-9:41 p.m.: shots fired. Alexander Coots, 18, of Piqua, was charged with discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and linear park curfew and prohibition. Officers received a report of a shots fired in the area of the 1200 block of Severs Drive.

-2:47 p.m.: domestic violence. A male juvenile offender, 13, was charged with domestic violence after allegedly assaulting an older male subject.

-11:43 a.m.: animal complaint. Patrick Anthony, 65, of Piqua, was charged with dogs running at large following the report of a dog running loose on the 500 block of Kitt Street.

