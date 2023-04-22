Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-1:47 a.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South state Route 202 and Carriage Trails Parkway in Bethel Township. The driver was found to have a suspended license and was in possession of suspected narcotics.

THURSDAY

-8:59 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of Peters Road and West Kessler-Cowlesville Road in Monroe Township.

-10:09 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 8000 block of Covington-Gettysburg Road in Newberry Township.

-8:25 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 1300 block of South state Route 202 in Staunton Township. The reporting party had hired a contractor to complete work at his residence but no materials were ever delivered and no work was completed.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.