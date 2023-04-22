Religion briefs

First United Church of Christ services

TROY — First United Church of Christ, located at 120 S. Market St., Troy, invites all to join with them in worship. Services are available each Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Those who are unable to in person can join the Sunday worship service via the Facebook page of First United Church of Christ.

Richards Chapel UMC services

TROY — Richards Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 831 McKaig Ave. in Troy invites the community to join them for worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday.

Those who are unable to attend can participate at 11:30 a.m. on Facebook Live by visiting the Rev. Kima Cunningham’s Facebook page. Richards Chapel’s lunch program also provides free hot lunches to anyone needing a meal from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday each week.

First Lutheran holds services

TROY — First Lutheran Church of Troy is back to public worship and invites the community to weekly worship services on Sundays at 10 a.m.

AA-Open Group will be held at 6 a.m. on Mondays, and AA-Men’s Group will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

First Lutheran of Troy is located at 2899 W. Main St., Troy, and can be contacted at 937-335-2323 or [email protected] Visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org for more information.

First United Methodist Church

TROY — Troy First UMC holds traditional Sunday services at 8 and 11 a.m. at 110 W. Franklin St. in Troy, a contemporary service at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays in their First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., and a recovery service on Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. also at the First Place Christian Center.

St. Patrick Church

TROY — St. Patrick Church is offering “GriefShare” a seminar and support group open to all. This is a weekly seminar/support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one by death. At “GriefShare,” group members will learn valuable information that will help them through this difficult time in their life. The church will feature videotape seminar sessions with nationally recognized experts or grief and recovery topics.

The next session begin Feb. 8, and the group will meet weekly for 13 weeks. They offer an afternoon session at 1 p.m. or an evening session at 7 p.m. Meetings are held in St Patrick Parish Center, upstairs Room 3, 444 E. Water St, Troy.

For more information, contact Pat Smith at [email protected] or 937-335-2833, ext 2008.

St. John’s United Church of Christ

TROY — St. John’s United Church of Christ, located at 130 S. Walnut St., Troy, invites all to join with them in worship. Adult Sunday School starts at 9:30 a.m. and worship is at 10:30 a.m. This week’s sermon topic is “God is Still Speaking,”

Westminster Presbyterian Church services

PIQUA – Westminster Presbyterian Church invites the community to join them for worship at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday with the Rev. Josh Rodriguez officiating. Services are family friendly and feature traditional music of the season. All are welcome and they look forward to seeing everyone.

Westminster Presbyterian Church is located at 325 W. Ash St., Piqua, and you can call 937-773-0564 with questions.

St. John’s Lutheran Church

PIQUA — St. John’s Lutheran Church is hosting a Spring Rummage and Bake Sale on Friday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St John’s Lutheran Church, on the corner Wood Street and South Downing Street in Piqua. Household items, women’s, men’s, children’s clothing and shoes, jewelry, books and more. Enter from parking lot entrance. Facility is handicap accessible.

Piqua Association of Churches (PAC)

PIQUA — The Piqua Association of Churches Annual Dinner/Meeting is being held on Monday, May 8, at 6 p.m. at the Bethany Center on the corner of South and Roosevelt Streets. Enter from Roosevelt Street parking lot. Carry-in dinner with main entrée provided by PAC. Please bring salad or fruit salad, corn or corn casserole, casserole of choice, or cookies.

RSVP to Jeanne Martin 937-214-3021 by Friday, April 28, with name and number of people attending.

Pleasant Hill Ministerium

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill Ministerium is inviting the public for a time of prayer at noon on the National Day of Prayer, May 4, at the Pleasant Hill Monument Park located near the center of town. Join other followers of Jesus to gather as one body to pray for the community, individual families and the country.