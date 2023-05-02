Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:57 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at the Miami County incarceration Facility on North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

-11:50 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at TB’s Place Bar and Grill on East Main Street in Bradford.

-9:37 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 1100 block of North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

-9:35 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing at Barnes Wildlife Control on South County Road 25A in Concord Township.

-2:19 a.m. : menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 6000 block of South County Road 25A in Monroe Township.

-1:19 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1700 block of Parker Drive in Spring Creek Township.

SUNDAY

-4:29 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 9000 block of Markley Road in Union Township.

SATURDAY

-11:26 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Chestnut Street in Laura.

-3:43 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at the Bradford Wastewater Treatment Plant on Klinger Road in Bradford.

-2:02 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at the intersection of West state Route 55 and South Shiloh Road in Union Township.

-10:30 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 7000 block of East Snyder Road in Brown Township.

-9:07 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 600 block of East Main Street in Bradford.

FRIDAY

-7:50 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 400 block of Stitcher Street in Bradford.

-7:29 p.m.: shots fired. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 8000 block of East state Route 55 in Lost Creek Township.

-5:37 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 3000 block of Piqua-Troy Road in Staunton Township.

-5:16 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 5000 block of South Dayton-Brandt Road in Bethel Township.

-1:48 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 100 block of Pearson Street in Pleasant Hill.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.