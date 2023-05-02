OSPF address mental health crisis in the workplace

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation (OSPF), in partnership with the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS), announces the launch of its employer mental health toolkit.

The toolkit is a comprehensive guide to help employers and management address when an employee is experiencing a mental health crisis in the workplace as well as policies and procedures to help. The toolkit is being rolled out with key employers across the state, through the leadership of Cardinal Health and the Ohio Chamber of Commerce

“There is a mental health crisis happening within our communities; as employers we have the responsibility and capability to help our employees with their mental wellbeing,” said Ola Snow, chief human resource officer at Cardinal Health. “At Cardinal Health, we believe in fostering an open and supportive mental health culture where our employees can bring their whole selves to work.”

The Mental Health in the Workplace Employer Resource Guide provides helpful tips and talking points, statewide and federal resources, as well as postvention strategies, which can be used to address when a suicide occurs in the workplace. There are also marketing materials, including posters, rack cards, flyers and more provided with the toolkit to promote the use of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

“We know that when an employee experiences a mental health crisis that it can cause a ripple effect throughout the workplace,” says Tony Coder, executive director of OSPF. “It’s vitally important that management knows what to do in these situations to reduce the impact and look after the wellbeing of their entire team.”

OhioMHAS recognizes that investing in mental health and safety is critical to building solid workplaces, a strong workforce, and strong communities.

“Today’s workforce is experiencing stress in ways that can lead to anxiety, feelings of instability, isolation, and the possible need for counseling and care,” said OhioMHAS Director Lori Criss. “We are thrilled to support the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation in the development of this toolkit, which will undoubtedly help to promote mental health in the workplace and empower employers and their employees to take charge of their wellness.”