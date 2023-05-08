Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log
SUNDAY
-7:21 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 4000 bock of McCandliss Road in Elizabeth Township.
-11:40 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 7000 block of North Church Street in Brown Township.
-2:28 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at the Miami County Fairgrounds on North County Road 25A in Concord Township.
SATURDAY
-9:49 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Buckeye Barn on Troy-Sidney Road in Spring Creek Township. A female subject was charged with assault.
-8:31 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Wright Road in West Milton. A male subject was charged with disorderly conduct.
-3:06 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch on South County Road 25A in Monroe Township. A wallet and car keys were reported stolen from a locker.
-11:43 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 5000 block of East state Route 55 in Lost Creek Township.
-8:59 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 700 block of South Children’s’ Home Road in Elizabeth Township. A mailbox was reportedly blown-up overnight.
-8:34 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 7000 block of Tipp-Elizabeth Road in Elizabeth Township. A mailbox was reportedly blown-up overnight.
-7:15 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 8000 block of South state Route 202 in Bethel Township.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.