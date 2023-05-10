Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-3:37 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft at Great Miami Adventures on Ross Road in Tipp City. Eight kayaks were reported missing.

-3:33 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 7000 block of Peters Road in Monroe Township.

MONDAY

-11:43 p.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Miami Street and Lowry Drive in West Milton. The driver and passenger were found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamines and fentanyl.

-2:35 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 5000 block of David Drive in Monroe Township.

-2:14 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of an unknown female subject pointing a firearm at the reporting party.

-1:35 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary at Paris Court Trailer Park on North County Road 25A in Spring Creek Township. A female subject was trespassed from the property.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.