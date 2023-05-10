TROY — The Miami County Farm Bureau congratulates their scholarship winners. Each student received $750 to the college of their choice for the 2023-2024 school year.

Kendal Staley is a senior at Miami East High School with plans to major in Agribusiness at Wilmington College. She is a four-year member of Future Farmers of America and volunteers at Sunnybrook Equestrian Center. Her parents are Mark and Betsy Staley.

Annabelle Penny, a senior at Miami East High School, will be attending Ohio University to study Wildlife and Conservation Biology. Annabelle is a volunteer with Our Farm Animal Sanctuary and has been a Future Farmers of America member for four years.Her parents are Steve and Michelle Penny.

Dorothy Everett is also a senior at Miami East High School and plans to attend Taylor University as an Education major. Dorothy has participated in Future Farmers of America for four years and is the Springcreek Frontrunner 4H President. Her parents are Thomas and Christa Everett.

Miami County Farm Bureau awards scholarships annually to students pursuing further education in agriculture. Scholarship applications open in February each year.

For more information, contact the Miami County Farm Bureau at 937-335-1471 or [email protected]