Dr. Ankrom joins Miami Co. Dental Clinic

TROY — The Miami County Dental Clinic is pleased to announce that Dr. Keira Ankrom, D.D.S., will be joining the practice in June 2023. Ankrom is a 2017 graduate of The Ohio State University College of Dentistry and brings with her a wealth of experience and expertise in providing exceptional dental care to patients.

Prior to joining Miami County Dental Clinic, Ankrom worked at a dental office in Circleville, where she honed her skills and gained valuable experience. She is excited to bring her expertise to the clinic and continue providing high-quality dental care to patients throughout Miami and Shelby counties.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ankrom to our team,” said Stephanie M. Waller, executive director of Miami County Dental Clinic. “Her experience and commitment to providing excellent dental care will be a valuable asset to our practice and the patients we serve.”

At Miami County Dental Clinic, Ankrom will provide a wide range of dental services, including preventive care and restorative procedures, with a focus on personalized care that is tailored to each patient’s individual needs and preferences.

“We are excited to have Dr. Ankrom join us and serve the dental needs of the community,” said Erin Cooper, office manager. “We look forward to working with her and having her provide our patients with the best possible dental care.”

Ankrom will begin seeing patients June 14, and appointments can be scheduled by calling the Miami County Dental Clinic at 937-339-8656. For more information, visit their website at www.miamicountydental.org.