Troy BOE discusses state funding for new K-6 building

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TROY- The Troy City Schools Board of Education has received word the district is being offered state funding towards the potential construction of a new K-6 building.

“It is exciting news,” District Superintendent Chris Piper said. “We are being offered funding by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC).”

The OFCC funding would cover approximately 42% of the state-recommended cost for a new building, which would house the district’s kindergarten through sixth-grade students. The district currently operates seven different K-6 school buildings.

Additional funding could also be raised through passage of a levy.

“The state will support 42% of what they recommend,” Troy City Schools Board of Education President Sue Borchers said. “Once we get formal word that we are getting the funding, we have 13 months to pass a levy, which is a very short time.”

“That means we have to get on the November ballot and/or the March Ballot,” she said, “so our window is as tiny as it can get.”

A building committee was formed late last year to consider the district’s options, and will hold special meetings in May and June to discuss cost estimates provided by the OFCC.

“We are now on a fast-forward path,” Borchers said. “The building committee , as quickly as possible, will take a look at those cost sets. We will have meetings with the board and the building committee together; those special meetings of the board will be open to the community, as all of our meetings are.”

“You will see those special board meetings occurring in May or June,” she said. “We’re looking for volunteers; we will be forming lots of subcommittees.”

Board members also requested input from the community regarding the building plans.

“Give us any feedback you have,” Board Member Doug Trostle said.

Board members discussed the OFCC funding during a special meeting to honor the district’s retirees on Monday, May 8. The annual special meeting was held in the Steve Nolan Alumni Victory Room at Troy Memorial Stadium, and also featured a musical performance by a group of second-grade students from Kyle Elementary School, led by music teacher Jenny Hewitt.

“We’ve got a great group of people,” Director of Human Resources Mark Barhorst said. “They’ve done a lot to build, and make the school district what it is today.”

“We just want to appreciate everything they’ve done for us,” Barhorst said.