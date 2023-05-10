Milton Union FFA attends state convention

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter attended the Ohio FFA Convention in Columbus on May 4 and 5. During the convention the students attended general sessions, where they heard from motivational speakers, National FFA Officers and Ohio FFA State Officers. Students also had the opportunity to explore the college and career fair, agriscience fair and FFA expo.

During the convention, five chapter members were recognized for their achievements. Tyler Kress received a plaque awarding his eighth place finish in the State Dairy Handler’s Career Development Event. Allyson Stinson, Emma Deeter and Gavin Spitler were awarded their Gold Rated Officer Book pins. Additionally, Emma Deeter and Jennifer Riquelme were awarded the State FFA Degree, the highest honor the Ohio FFA can award.