Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:21 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 1000 block of South state Route 48 in Newton Township. The reporting party attempted to buy a Yorke puppy off of Facebook. After paying, the seller deleted their posts and account.

-12:51 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at Bradford High School on Railroad Avenue in Bradford.

-10:38 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 6000 block of South County Road 25A in Monroe Township. A notary stamp was reported stolen.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.