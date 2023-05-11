Tipp City Police reports

Crashes

• Chelsey Mosier, 29, of Tipp City, was cited with travelling left of center following a two-vehicle crash in the Fifth and German Streets on Monday, May 8, at 4:36 p.m.

Mosier was travelling north on South Fifth Street while Kate Sutton, 38, of Tipp City, was travelling south on South Fifth Street. Mosier was not far enough right on the roadway that both vehicles could travel in opposite directions.

Sutton’s vehicle was towed by Saunders Towing and Recovery. Mosier’s vehicle was towed by Randy’s Towing and Recovery.

Kolton Griffith, 20, of Tipp City, was cited with assured clear distance ahead following a two vehicle crash on Monday, May 8, at 10:27 p.m. in the area of West Main Street and South Garber Drive.

Anna Quinn, 19, of Tipp City, was travelling west on West Main Street when Griffith, also travelling west on West Main Street, failed to maintain an assured clear distance ahead and read-ended Quinn.

Brooke Woodworth, 32, of Tipp City, was cited with right of way following a two-vehicle crash on Friday, May 5, in the area of South Fourth Street and West Dow Street at 11:30 a.m.

Woodworth was travelling west on West Dow Street when she failed to yield the right of way to Roger Hereford, 72, of Conover, who was travelling north on South Fourth Street. Woodworth struck the right side of Hereford’s vehicle.

Samantha Bolin, 25, of Piqua, was cited with failure to control following a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, May 4, in the 5000 block of South County Road 25A at 12:10 p.m.

Bolin was traveling north on South County Road 25A and ran off the right side of the road, striking a mailbox and sign before leaving the scene.

No one was cited following a hit-skip crash on Thursday, May 4, at 4:24 p.m. in the 500 block of Dow Street.

An unknown driver struck a vehicle owned by Larry McCoy, 72, of Tipp City, causing damage to the rear driver’s side of McCoy’s vehicle.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel