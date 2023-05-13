Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-9:00 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 6000 block of Bethelville Drive in Bethel Township. Two male subjects were arrested.

-6:35 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 3000 block of East Loy Road in Fletcher. A male subject was arrested for resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer.

-3:46 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 2000 block of Troy-Sidney Road in Staunton Township. Tools were taken from the property.

-1:01 p.m.: drug paraphernalia. Deputies responded to a report of a crash with injury near the intersection of West Kessler-Cowlesville Road and Peters Road in Monroe Township. A passenger in one of the vehicles was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

-9:28 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at the Miami County Jail on West Main Street in Troy.

WEDNESDAY

-1:21 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 1000 block of South state Route 48 in Newton Township. The reporting party attempted to buy a Yorke puppy off of Facebook. After paying, the seller deleted their posts and account.

-12:51 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at Bradford High School on Railroad Avenue in Bradford.

-10:38 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 6000 block of South County Road 25A in Monroe Township. A notary stamp was reported stolen.

