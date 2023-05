By

Information provided by Miami County Probate Court.

Rebeccas Mae Vonderschmitt, 28, to Dustin Edward Scott Snell, 28, both of Englewood.

Cesar Daniel Castro, 25, to Shirley Cecibel Bermeo, 28, both of Piqua.

Amanda Blake Yantis, 32, of Brookville, to Connor Thomas Ross, 31, of Troy.

Catherine Ann Sayre, 25, to Spencer Thomas Ploutz, 25, both of Tipp City.

Kamal Sarvalovich Aliev, 24, to Zeynab Khafizovna Safarova, 20, both of Tipp City.