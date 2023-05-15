Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:45 a.m.: possession of criminal tools. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Archer Drive and Brukner Drive. A female subject was charged with possession of criminal tools.

SUNDAY

-10:43 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1900 block of state Route 589 in Lost Creek Township.

-7:54 p.m.: drug offense. Deputies responded to a report of a drug offense at the Miami County Jail on West Main Street. A female inmate was in possession of a controlled substance.

-12:34 p.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the Farrington Reserve on West Peterson Road in Staunton Township. A male subject was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics; charges will be filed when lab results are returned.

SATURDAY

-4:57 p.m.: driving under suspension. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Southbound Interstate 75 in Concord Township. The driver was cited for driving under OVI suspension.

FRIDAY

-7:33 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 2500 block of West Landman Mill Road in Washington Township.

-12:45 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Jim’s Towing and Recovery on Stone Circle Drive in Concord Township.

–

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.