Escaped inmate now in custody in Auglaize County

WAPAKONETA — Escaped inmate Brendan Reed, 30, has been located, according to an alert sent at 8:45 a.m. Sunday by the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the alert, Reed is now in custody in Auglaize County. Efforts to located an inmate who escaped Friday from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Corrections Center Saturday resulted in him being taken back into custody Sunday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident just east of St. Marys advising they had seen a man in a yellow jumpsuit in their neighbor’s backyard. S. Marys Police responded along with units from the Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. K-9 Unites were deployed o the area.

Several minutes later, another call was received that a man wearing a yellow jumpsuit was seen walking near the railroad tracks in St. Marys. United responded and located Reed. He was taken into custody without further incident.

The press releases states, “This is a perfect example of neighbor looking out for neighbors, calling immediately to notify law enforcement and ‘See Something, Say Something.’”

At around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Reed escaped from the facility. Originally incarcerated on a drug violation charge, Reed has been able to elude an ongoing search conducted by the sheriff’s office with assistance from the Wapakoneta, Waynesfield, New Bremen, New Knoxville, St. Marys Botkins and Portland police departments, the Shelby, Darke and Jay County sheriff’s offices, the Ohio State Highway Patrol aviation unit, the Grand Lake and Safe Streets task forces and the Auglaize County EMA, along with that agency’s K-9 and drone units.

He was in the area of the Wapakoneta Water Treatment Plant across the highway from the sheriff’s office when he escaped.