The few, the proud …

PIQUA — Piqua High School students were treated to a period of outdoor activities and exercise on Friday as the school held SpringFest in the parking lot and at Alexander Stadium.

The event was the brainchild of Service Learning students Zane Pratt, Elijah Frazier, and Evan Clark, The trio created the event to “address the mental health of our students and provide tools/activities that can reduce stress and anxiety.

Pratt arranged for guest speaker Josh Copeland, an area motivational speaker, to address mental health issues facing students today. Copeland spoke to both junior high and high school students. His message was to self-monitor mental health and to reach out for help when needed.

A two-hour period of interaction of students and staff was arranged by Frazier. Activities such as flower planting, volleyball, and kickball allowed students and staff to interact in an outside-the-classroom environment.

Clark focused on promoting physical activity outside the school day. He invited the Miami County YMCA in a Yoga course and provide information on the YMCA summer schedule. The “Y” also contributed two $50 gift cards for a raffle. The winning students could use the cards toward a membership or summer program.

Senior class advisor Kacie Pence said that several community members also came out to join SpringFest. Piqua Steel, Crane, and Rigging, Piqua Fire Department, and Piqua Police Department with a “Touch-A-Truck” display.

The United States Marine Corps and U.S. Army set up a physical fitness challenge, pitting students in a competition between soldiers and Marines in an obstacle course type event.

Also attending was the local DOGTORS group who brought their therapy dogs for students to meet.