Weekend Diamond Roundup

VANDALIA — The Troy baseball team lost to Cincinnati St. Xavier 14-8 in the PBR Classic Saturday.
Troy, 20-6, will open D-I sectional play with a home game Thursday at 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Miami East 13,
Riverside 5
DEGRAFF — Miami East wrapped up a share of the TRC title with a road win Saturday.
The Vikings will host Springfield Shawnee in a district semifinal at 5 p.m. Monday.
Miami East is 16-6 overall and finished 12-2 in the TRC.
“We weren’t as sharp as we had been, but came up with some big hits and a few defensive plays when we needed them,” Miami East coach Brian Kadel said.
Jaycee Roeth was 3-for-5 with a double and Reagan Howell was 2-for-6 with a double and scored three runs.
Jacqueline Kadel had three RBIs and Abigail Kadel and Madison Maxson had two RBIs each.
Keira Kirby was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Jacqueline Kadel pitched an 11-hitter, striking out three and walking four.