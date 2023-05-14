Weekend Diamond Roundup

VANDALIA — The Troy baseball team lost to Cincinnati St. Xavier 14-8 in the PBR Classic Saturday.

Troy, 20-6, will open D-I sectional play with a home game Thursday at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Miami East 13,

Riverside 5

DEGRAFF — Miami East wrapped up a share of the TRC title with a road win Saturday.

The Vikings will host Springfield Shawnee in a district semifinal at 5 p.m. Monday.

Miami East is 16-6 overall and finished 12-2 in the TRC.

“We weren’t as sharp as we had been, but came up with some big hits and a few defensive plays when we needed them,” Miami East coach Brian Kadel said.

Jaycee Roeth was 3-for-5 with a double and Reagan Howell was 2-for-6 with a double and scored three runs.

Jacqueline Kadel had three RBIs and Abigail Kadel and Madison Maxson had two RBIs each.

Keira Kirby was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Jacqueline Kadel pitched an 11-hitter, striking out three and walking four.