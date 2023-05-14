Weekend Track Roundup

The Miami East boys and Milton-Union girls won the TRC track and field meet.

East boys won with 160 points and Covington was second with 110.5.

Milton-Union was third, Bethel was fourth, Lehman was sixth and Troy Christian was eighth.

Winning for Miami East were Clark Bennett, 400, 51.92; Levi Glassmeyer, discus, 141-2; Josh Amheiser, pole vault, 14-0; the 400 relay, 45.60; the 1,600 relay, 3:34.85 and the 3,200 relay, 8:30.98.

Asher Long led Covington, winning the 800, 2:03.22; the 1,600, 4:28.44 and the 3,200, 10:15.05.

Blake Brumbaugh led Milton-Union, winning the 100, 11.13 and the long jump, 21-0.

Also winning for Milton-Union were Peyton Mayfield, 200, 22.66 and Will Johns, high jump, 6-0.

Winning for Bethel was the 800 relay, 1:34.42.

Milton-Union girls won with 154 points and Miami East was second with 145.

Covington was third, Lehman Catholic was fourth, Bethel was fifth and Troy Christian tied for seventh.

Savanna Smith led Milton-Union, winning the 800, 2:28.36; the 1,600, 5:32.60 and the 3,200, 12:21.08.

Also winning for Milton were Morgan Quesinberry, high jump, 5-0 and Annie Smith, 100 hurdles, 16.49.

Annika Paton led Miami East, winning the shot put, 32-9 1-4 and discus, 110-11.

Miami East also won the 3,200 relay, 10:27.66.

Katie McFarland swept the 100, 12.92 and pole vault, 11-6 for Lehman, while Caroline Wesner won the 400, 61.12 and long jump, 16-5.

Lehman also won the 400 relay, 52.19.

Troy Christian’s Hope Carroll won the 200, 26.76.

WOAC

The Newton boys finished sixth at the WOAC meet and Bradford finished eighth.

Newton’s Seth Coker won the 800, 2:00.88.

Newton girls finished ninth and Bradford was 1oth.

Bradford’s Avery Helman won the 200, 27.89.