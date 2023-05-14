Milestone day, season for Troy tennis at D-I sectionals

TROY — It has been another milestone season for Troy boys tennis coach Mark Goldner.

And Saturday was a special day for Troy sophomore Yasashi Masunaga.

Playing for seeding for Thursday’s district tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, Masunaga finished third in singles and the doubles team of Kellan Nichols and Michael Burns finished fourth.

And afterwards, Goldner acknowledged his coaching career had passed another milestone this season.

“When we beat Fairborn earlier this season, that was my 900th career win (boys and girls combined),” Goldner, who was inducted into the Troy Athletic Hall of Fame this past fall said. “I knew I was getting close at the start of the season.”

Masunaga, whose family will be returning to Japan, was playing his final two matches on his home court at Troy.

And after the third seed gave second seed Nick Von Krosigk a battle that lasted moe than three hours before Von Krosigk won 6-1, 5-7, 6-1; Masunaga responded with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Sean Yoshimura of Wayne.

“Yasashi (Masunaga) played really well,” Goldner said. “He won’t be back next year, so this was his final matches here. So, it was nice to see him win his final match on these courts. He will be missed. I can tell you that.”

Nichols and Burns were the third seed and lost two close matches

They opened the day with a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) loss to second seeded Cameron Davis and Kessler Hackenberger of Tippecanoe and lost to fourth seeded Charlie Stiver and Luke Weber of Vandalia-Butler 7-6 (5), 6-1).

“I think I was disappointed and they were disappointed not to get that win over Tippecanoe,” Goldner said.

Goldner now has 910 career victories, but isn’t thinking about 1,000.

“I don’t think I will be around that long,” he said with a laugh. “I just take things one day at a time.”

Which continues with Thursday at the district tournament.

