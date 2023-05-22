Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-3:53 p.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 8000 block of North County Road 25A.

-1:54 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 7000 block of North Church Street in Brown Township.

-12:51 a.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage in the 2000 block of Woodstock Court in Concord Township.

SATURDAY

-8:07 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of disturbance/fight in the 2000 block of state Route 718 in Concord Township.

-7:06 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at the Miami County Jail on West Main Street.

-12:26 p.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Bear Run in Piqua. A passenger was found to be in possession of an alleged illegal substance as well as illegal possession of marijuana. This case is pending results from the lab.

FRIDAY

-11:19 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage in the 3000 block of Dogwood Drive in Monroe Township.

-4:47 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 9000 block of South state Route 201 in Bethel Township. A box truck was found to have two bullet holes in the windshield. A third bullet struck the top of the truck.

-2:53 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 1000 block of West Springbrook Lane in Piqua.

-1:13 p.m.: driving without consent. Deputies responded to a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 8000 block of Flick Road in Bethel Township.

-10:11 a.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 700 block of North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.