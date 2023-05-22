Troy Police reports

Police log
MONDAY
-4:56 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Speedway on North Market Street.
-2:45 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of South Mulberry Street.
SUNDAY
-10:38 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 400 block of Stonyridge Avenue.
-8:38 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Walker Street.
-7:07 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of Stephenson Drive and McGovern Drive.
-5:49 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1000 block of Stonyridge Avenue.
-2:12 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of West Market Street.
-7:54 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1300 block of West Main Street.
SATURDAY
-11:33 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 900 block of East Canal Street.
-8:07 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 700 block of Grant Street.
-7:28 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of East Canal street.
-5:34 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Dollar General on West Market Street. A male subject was arrested on an active warrant.
-2:55 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers conducted a welfare check at Marathon on West Main Street. Lindsay G. Pelfrey, 38, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.
FRIDAY
-11:20 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Stonyridge Avenue.
-11:03 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Skylark Drive.
-5:43 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Troy High School on West Staunton Road.
-4:00 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 600 block of Floral Avenue.
-9:33 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.