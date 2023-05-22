Troy Police reports

Police log

MONDAY

-4:56 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Speedway on North Market Street.

-2:45 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of South Mulberry Street.

SUNDAY

-10:38 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 400 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

-8:38 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Walker Street.

-7:07 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of Stephenson Drive and McGovern Drive.

-5:49 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1000 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

-2:12 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of West Market Street.

-7:54 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1300 block of West Main Street.

SATURDAY

-11:33 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 900 block of East Canal Street.

-8:07 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 700 block of Grant Street.

-7:28 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 300 block of East Canal street.

-5:34 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Dollar General on West Market Street. A male subject was arrested on an active warrant.

-2:55 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers conducted a welfare check at Marathon on West Main Street. Lindsay G. Pelfrey, 38, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

FRIDAY

-11:20 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

-11:03 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Skylark Drive.

-5:43 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Troy High School on West Staunton Road.

-4:00 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 600 block of Floral Avenue.

-9:33 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.